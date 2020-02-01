A CIVIC leader says the PF has an unquenchable desire to enact Bill 10 into law.

In an interview, Bweengwa Constituency’s Hamangaba ward councillor Maybin Mudenda said the current government lacked a leadership that put people’s interests first.

“The country’s biggest challenge is lacking a leadership that puts national interest above itself, hence the ruling party’s unquenchable desire to have the defective bill 10 made into law at all costs, regardless of other important pressing issues,” he said. “Wherever there is a leadership in a country that puts national interest above itself, things move well. That’s why we see other countries doing fine. But us here that kind of leadership is non-existent.”

Mudenda wondered how Constitution (Amendment) Bill No. 10 of 2019 would help address hunger in Southern Province and other parts of the country.

Our people in villages are malnourished because they have nothing to eat. The money spent on Bill 10 could have been used to ferry the Food Reserve Agency maize into local satellite depots where people will not be required to pay for transport. The mealie-meal prices could have been reduced too,” Mudenda said.

He reminded the PF not to take advantage of the poor Zambians, saying political power was temporary.

Mudenda wondered whether the current government had any specific priorities.

“Do we have priorities as a country? What makes politicians feel comfortable to come up with laws that guarantee their stay in power forever? Bill 10 is being engineered by few selfish politicians whose agenda is to stay in power forever. Who are the architects of Bill 10?” he asked. “What criteria was used to make proposals to amend some articles among the many in our Constitution? What lacunas were found in those proposals? Zambia will remain underdeveloped for a long time due to the lack of priorities. Are we not ashamed as a nation to be amongst the hungriest nations in the world?”

Mudenda bemoaned the high electricity tariffs and questioned government leaders’ wealth that has only been accumulated over a short period of time.

“We are in an economic meltdown, but have we called for an indaba to redeem our country from the shackles of this economic meltdown? Are we not ashamed as a country to have politicians who have amassed wealth overnight even when they had no roots of businesses before getting into politics? Mudenda asked. “Electricity and fuel pump prices have been hiked to abnormal levels. Why can’t government use the same energy they use to dictate Bill 10 into law on our citizens to combat the above economic challenges? How can the government through FRA allocate 82 bags of 50 kg bags of maize in each ward of Monze district per week to cater [for] a hungry population of more than 100,000 people? Is this how our government manages a crisis of such a magnitude?”