THE PF have extensively damaged the country and it is time for bally to fix it, says UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

In an interview from his residence, Hichilema said he was ready to take the country on a recovery path and was aware of the task that lies ahead of him and his team.

Hichilema, who is now fondly called Bally by his supporters, said the youth who were in the majority need to register as voters in numbers so they could exercise their civic right of voting in the 2021 general elections.

“We understand the damage that has been done to this economy by those that are in government today and we have no illusion about the extent of the damage. The people of Zambia know that the damage is huge, that is why you need a visionary, capable, disciplined team that loves the people of Zambia to take the country out of the current problems and challenges,” he said.

“We are equal to the task. There will be a lot of hard work ahead of us but we are mentally, psychologically and physically able to deal with these challenges but we can’t do it alone, we need the input of everyone. We can’t do it alone. Bally will fix it but he needs your support, especially the youth, your job is to get registered as voters because you are the majority and you are the ones that the future is destined for.”

Hichilema advised people to: “Register in masses and on the voting day, turn out in big numbers and vote for bally and UPND. Give us an opportunity to get the country out of these PF propelled problems. And once you have voted, protect your vote, Bally is only one person, he can’t be everyone to safeguard the vote but together we can do it.”

And Hichilema said he “cannot allow the current situation to continue because the damage done is just too much.”

“Then bally will fix it and make it work and make it happen. We will provide the opportunities that are unavailable at the moment. You do your part and Bally and team will do their part and this economy will be turned around,” said Hichilema.