PF have higher chances of bouncing back, people regret voting us out – Lubusha

CHIPANGALI PF member of parliament Andrew Lubusha says chances of PF getting back into government are extremely high.

In an interview, Lubusha said the party would only rebuild if party members genuinely reconciled.

“For as long as we improve on how we treat each other, as long as we start behaving as brothers and sisters,” said Lubusha.

Credit: News Diggers