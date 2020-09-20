PF Deputy Chairman for Mobilization Geoffrey Mwamba says the desire to develop the country and respect for ordinary people is what will earn the PF victory in the 2021 General Election.

Mr. Mwamba says it has been easy to convince those that he had gone with to the opposition to come back to the ruling party because of the massive development that are taking place across the country.

He says the message of love and National unity by President Edgar Lungu is also attracting other people to the ruling party.

Mr. Mwamba says what happened in Northern, North Western and Luapula Provinces during the just ended Local government and Parliamentary by-elections is sign of what will happen in 2021.

He told ZNBC in a telephone interview that PF has worked out a strategy to penetrate opposition perceived strong holds as well as ensure that there is no voter apathy in its strong holds like the case was in 2016