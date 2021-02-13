WHEREVER we go people express their hope in the Opposition Alliance to salvage the country, says Charles Milupi.

In an interview, alliance chairman Milupi said very soon the alliance will move into a fully-fledged electoral pact towards the liberation of Zambians from the shackles of poverty and misrule under the PF.

“We are moving this thing into a full-fledged electoral pact. Sometimes when you do that too early you leave yourselves exposed to all kinds of shenanigans, you know how the African and Zambian politics are. In terms of timing we are just right,” Milupi said.

The ADD president said most of the issues have been concluded echoing National Democratic Congress leader Chishimba Kambwili’s statement that the alliance is 99.9 per cent concluded.

He said Kambwili was right stating that only finer details to the pact are remaining to be sorted out.

“We have had a meeting, the latest we have to postpone it to allow our colleagues to complete the internal elections they are having this weekend. Immediately after the [UPND] elections, as chairperson I am looking forward to concluding the electoral pact,” he said.

Milupi said in essence, the electoral pact talks were about parties not competing in any positions but fielding single candidates on any electoral position in the country.

“That means having one presidential candidate for all parties, having one running mate obviously, for having one representative for all cities, towns…if it’s mayor, one candidate for all councils, one chairperson and all wards having one councilor,” he explained. “We think that way we will maximise our chances for victory in terms of the presidential elections and in terms of increasing our numbers in parliament. It’s not just a question of having a president, we also have to have the majority in parliament so that we can enact, go through our programmes.”

Milupi however said in all positions one overriding requirement is that the pact should have quality, experience and integrity.

He said the alliance’s intention is to form a government that will not tolerate abuse of public resources, abuse of government positions and also have a strict anti-corruption stance.

“We need knowledge to move this country forward. There is a massive job in repairing the damage that has been done to this country in terms of the economy,” Milupi said. “Just look at the ratings we have, just look at the exchange rate, look at the cost of living, and look at the non-employment in the country. In terms of governing, look at the corruption. You have health facilities buying rotten medicine openly when you have the raging pandemic, COVID-19, but we as a country are clueless like chickens without heads.”

Milupi said sadly Zambia has resolved to be a country of beggars, one that sits at the entrance of a marketplace not knowing when the next coin is going to drop in.

He noted that while other countries were talking about vaccines and supporting individuals ravaged by the pandemic and small-scale businesses so that the economy can continue to thrive, Zambia on the other hand was sleeping waiting for some country or rich person to send aid.

Milupi wondered how Zambia developed into a beggar nation when it is endowed with so many resources.

He said it was possible to pull the country out of the mess citing the example of Botswana which in the past was referred to as a basket case with less than $100 gross domestic product per capita while Zambian had about $1,000.

“We can do that. We need a strong team with integrity, knowledge. We have to have people that feel they have a part in governing this country instead of it being one sided. So as an alliance we are wholesomely looking at how to move the country forward. We can’t leave anybody behind,” he said.

However, Milupi said the alliance was aware that the PF is hell-bent on making the coalition disintegrate because they know that if the team stays together and expands as per plan, the ruling party will be sent packing.

“We are mindful so we are not going to be selfish, nobody will be…whatever president we are going to have as the leader of all political parties that are part of this alliance is not going to be selfish but will do this for this country,” said Milupi.