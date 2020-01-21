THE Electoral Commission of Zambia says the PF government’s hiring of the ferry at Samfya Harbour is a serious electoral malpractice and abuse of office.

Responding to the National Democratic Congress letter and complaint about the PF’s hire of the Chilubi ferry at Samfya Harbour for 20 days, ECZ acting chief electoral officer Royd Katongo said the Commission has engaged Zambia Postal Services to make available the transport services to all stakeholders and the general public.

“I wish to inform you that the commission has engaged Zambia Postal Services (ZAMPOST), the owners of the ferry operating between Chilubi and the surrounding districts to make available the transport services to all stakeholders and the general public,” Katongo said.

He said the ECZ was hopeful that ZAMPOST station manager Joseph Bangwa would comply and accord the NDC the opportunity to move from mainland to the island just like any other member of the public would access the ferry.

Last week the NDC wrote to the ECZ to complain about the PF’s hire of the ferry to the exclusion of other political parties.

In a letter to the ECZ, NDC vice-president Josephs Akafumba said the hiring of the ferry was a serious electoral malpractice and abuse of office by the ruling government.

According to information emerging from Samfya ahead of the February 13 Chilubi parliamentary by-election, the PF hired the ferry to be used solely by its members and sympathisers.