PF hires South Africa’s Jerusalema singer Master KG, Mafikozolo for Ndola rally this Saturday

SOUTH AFRICA’S musical star Master KG who has gotten the world dancing with hit song ‘Jerusalema’ will this Saturday be gracing a Patriotic Front rally in Ndola on the Copperbelt.

Master KG real names, Kgaogelo Moagi, will perform live in the Musa Kosonka Stadium during what the ruling PF is calling a COVID-19 Sensitisation Rally.

With over 120 million views on YouTube and now, officially, the most Shazamed song in the world, ‘Jerusalema’ featuring Nomcebo Zikode, has taken the world by storm as people around the world have now even created a dance challenge with the song.

And this Saturday, the people of Ndola will have a chance to see the star in bone and flesh as he rubs shoulders with Copperbelt Province PF mobilisation chairman Bowman Lusambo.

However, Master KG will not be the only South African performing at the rally, the ruling party has also secured the services of award-winning musical group, Mafikizolo.

According to a promotional video of the rally, Yo Maps along with the popular rapping duo Chanda na Kay will also be present.

The promotional video invites Ndola residents to turn up in large numbers and listen to words of hope and more development from Lusambo.

“The rally will be held under strict COVID-19 preventive measures,” the ad assures.

©Kalemba