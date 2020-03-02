PF HITS BACK AT LUNGU’S CRITICS

Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila has taken a swipe at constitutional lawyer John Sangwa for questioning President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility for the 2021elections.

Mr. Mwila says the judgment is clear unless Mr. Sangwa is allegedly uneducated in legal matters who cannot understand the judgment made by the constitutional court.

Last month Mr. Sangwa maintained that President Edgar Lungu does not qualify to contest the 2021 presidential elections.

He says the constitutional court erred when it ruled that the President Lungu is eligible to stand on grounds that he has not served two terms of his office as prescribed in the constitution.

Meanwhile the (PF) has set July 10 to 12 2020 as the dates for the party General Conference to elect leaders for various positions ahead of the 2021 General Elections.

This follows a Party Central Committee meeting held last month chaired by President Lungu.

And PF Secretary General Davies Mwila says all those eligible in accordance with the party constitution are free to contest any position of their choice at the party conference to be held in Kabwe at Mulungushi Rock of Authority.