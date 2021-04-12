PF HOLDING OF A SUCCESSFUL DEMOCRATIC GENERAL CONFERENCE CHEERS MAYOR NATHAN CHANDA

_…as the Luanshya mayor Congratulates His Excellency the Republican President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu for been elected as PF Party President and other Members of Central Committee for their election.

ILyashi Lyesu, Kitwe

12th April, 2021

Luanshya Mayor His Worship Nathan Chanda Nathan Chanda has hailed the Patriotic Front Party for once again holding a very successful two day General Conference with all 10 Provinces joining the Proceeding via Virtual conference.

“Our Party has proven that it remains the only party with a true and democratic leadership which consistently respects its own Constitution. The just ended successful Conference has shown that we remain the pioneer of democratic election of office bearers in political parties.

Speaking to ILyashi Lyesu, the Roan Constituency aspiring candidate congratulated Republican President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu on his re-election as President of PF party effectively becoming the PF Party Presidential candidate in the forthcoming August 12, 2021 Presidential and General elections.

“His Excellency the President has served the party and the nation Zambia with great honour and dignity. The development we all see around the country speak for his legacy. I’m very excited that President Lungu has retained his position as PF party President.

Our job will be to ensure that we give the President maximum votes from here. President Lungu is an excellent, tested and sellable candidate as his Government’s developmental projects in all sectors of the economy and all regions of Zambia will be his easy campaign message.” said Mr Chanda.

The PF Copperbelt Provincial Chairman who is on kind of leave also hailed the 54 PF party members who have just been elected as members of the Central Committee.

“This is very representative Central Committee which shows that President Lungu and PF party does not talk the one Zambia one nation matto but walk the talk in promoting unity in our country without leaving anyone behind as a party with national character.” Mayor said

I am very excited to see that President Lungu has re-appointed Hon Davies Mwila as our Party Secretary General. We welcome MCC Mwila as our party Chief Executive Officer and wish him all the best.

Our intra party democracy in the PF party and the respect of our PF party and republican Constitution is a marvel for other political parties to emulate.” Mr Chanda said.

The ruling PF party over the weekend held a two days General Conference with Provincial members joining in remotely as a Covid-19 health measure.