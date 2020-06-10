PF HUMILIATES UPND IN WESTERN PROVINCE
Ruling Patriotic Front has Scooped Nakato Ward By-E|ection In Western Province
Nakato ward PF 198 UPND 79
Siwa PF 277 UPND 198
Kalundawana PF 161 UPND 101
Lushi PF91 UPNDS1 TOTAL
PF 727 UPND 409
Opposition political parties should not come and cry that the 2021 elections are rigged. This is the most likely pattern of what will happen in 2021. Pf is going to beat Upnd in western Province in the same way it is done now. Watch the space.
Vote buying in western province bama Lozi njala so an educated professor Lungwaangwa is very happy for selling upnd councillors to Pf. Let him continue if he wants let him sell the whole western province councillors.
I trust its time for BRE to understand that PF is on record of cheating in by-election and this not the time for opposition to stand on any by-election untill 2021. Let the go thru un opposed because when you stand with the manipulators, its share waste of resources, time and enegy. PF is going out by 2021. Whether buying or corrupting people, but the truth is that all are going out.