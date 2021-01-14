By CIC Investigations.

PF IMPORTS 100 VEHICLES FIRST CAMPAIGN JUST PASSED CHIRUNDU BOARDER.

The vehicles range from Spacios,mini taxis to Iveco and Ford flash busses aimed at flooding the PF campaigns.

CIC in Chirundu caught on Camera one for Kabushi Lawmaker Hon Bowman Lusambo for mobilization of Copperbelt and another one. However in total they are 100 plus with unverified reports indicating that more are in transit.

CIC PRESS TEAM