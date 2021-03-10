By SmartEagles

PF IN CHAWAMA ENDORSE TASILA LUNGU

…Decision Made to solidify the party’s position in the constituency.

The Patriotic front in Chawama Constituency has endorsed Tasila Lungu Mwansa as its parliamentary Candidate for the August 12 General elections.

The decision was announced at the unveiling ceremony of the 2021 elections PF Mobilization committee in Chawama constituency.

And In a speech read on her behalf, Mrs Mwansa called for hard work and Unity among the PF members in Chawama.

“Altogether, we should start articulating the powerful vision president Edgar Lungu has for the entire country and for the betterment of Chawama,” she said.

Mrs Mwansa is Currently Nkoloma ward 1 councilor and also PF Chawama constituency Chairperson

And PF Chawama Constituency Vice Chairperson Rodgers Nkole said Chawama is very critical to the party hence the reason to endorse someone who is salable.

“We are giving you someone who is popular and will help the party retain the seat here in Chawama Constituency,” he said.

And Chawama Ward 2 councilor Leonard Sikombe Said Mrs Mwansa’s endorsement has been done on merit due to the outstanding works she has done.

During the same Meeting, the PF also welcomed back old members.