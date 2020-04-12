[By Mwaka Ndawa and Masuzyo Chakwe]

THESE PF gangsters have lost the mandate to govern and they know it, they are living in injury time and before they are kicked out, they will injure everybody, says Brebner Changala.

Meanwhile, Transparency International Zambia says the Independent Broadcasting Authority has allowed itself to be drawn into a political battle.

In an interview, Changala said the PF government does not want an informed public in order to prolong its stay in power.

Changala, a civil rights activist, expressed anger that government was not concerned about job creation but how it would retain power in 2021 by closing down media houses that expose its bad governance.

On April 9, 2019, the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) cancelled the broadcasting license of Prime TV in public interest pursuant to section 29(1)(j) and (k) of the IBA (Amendment) Act of 2010, rendering the TV station’s employees jobless.

Earlier, on March 17, government ceased cooperation with the Lusaka-based television station and instructed all State agents to follow suit.

This was after Prime TV proprietor Gerald Shawa had a spat with Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services permanent secretary Amos Malupenga.

Shawa said the private media would not run free advertisements on COVID-19 sensitisation due to financial challenges and that the Electoral Commission of Zambia owed various media institutions money for the advertisements aired during the 2016 general election.

But Changala expressed deep displeasure with the manner PF were governing the country.

“In the PF administration, there is no tolerance, there is barbarism and crimping dictatorship; total dictatorship. There is no fiber of moral or genuine concern for the government of the Republic of Zambia to close the private media. Not only Prime TV but also The Post newspaper,” Changala said.

“The government of Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu has proved beyond all reasonable doubt that it is criminally inspired to destroy the very moral and democratic tolerant identity of the Republic of Zambia. The government of Mr Lungu is now an enemy of the people of Zambia. They are killing institutions that are of public good.”

He noted that Prime TV and The Post newspaper were the backbone and mirror of transparency in Zambia, as they were critical institutions that helped Zambians see a double-edged sword in the governance system.

”Prime TV and The Post newspaper exposed a lot of inadequacies in the way the people of Zambia are governed by those they elect. They have realised that the entire population of the Republic of Zambia has migrated from ZNBC to Prime TV and other private media,” he said.

”Instead of doing a survey or correct the inadequacies and inefficiencies that are in public media: Times of Zambia, Zambia Daily Mail and ZNBC, they go and kill private media so that people have no choice but listen to the propaganda that they churn out at the Ministry of Information.”

Changala cautioned chief government spokesperson and minister of information Dora Siliya against abusing her position.

“I want to warn Dora Siliya that this country belongs to all of us. Being appointed a Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services is nothing but a privilege. She must never abuse it so as to enhance and prolong undesired stay in power because they (Siliya and others) have lost the legitimacy, they have lost the mandate,” Changala said.

“Dora Siliya does not learn that she is coming from MMD where she also messed up, ending up in her abuse turn into a tribunal because of her overzealous and cantankerous way of doing government business. I must warn her that you cannot injure so many people just to satisfy your ego and the ego of your boss.”

He said Prime TV had transformed into a national television, a fact that government must accept.

Changala said closing the station was not a solution but an injury to the Zambian citizens.

“They cannot confine us to ZNBC which is a dustbin of propaganda for PF and the government in power. ZNBC does not serve anyone’s interest other than those who they think they support this bewildered government,” Changala said.

“They are not concerned about job creation; these guys are only concerned about how they shall stay in power because there is no reasonable government that closes companies and [still] talks about job creation. You cannot create and destroy, that science is beyond imagination. What they must do is to help ZNBC and all public media to serve the interest of the people.”

He charged that the closure of Prime TV had more to do with the 2021 general election as the PF government did not need any stumbling block in retaining power.

“The closure of Prime TV has to do with the general elections that is coming next year; they (PF) don’t want an informed public. You will see the democratic space even for political parties and NGOs is going to reduce. The police will now be the people managing the political space. It will not be too long, the next victim of this oppression is opposition leaders. They will be charged with trumped up charges for all transgressions, imaginary or real,” said Changala.

“They are not stopping there; these gangsters have lost the mandate to govern and they know it, they are living in injury time and before they are kicked out, they will injure everybody so that they prolong their stay in power. We are now in a full-blown dictatorship. It was symptomatic, now it is visible.”

TIZ president Reuben Lifuka said in a statement that the timing of IBA’s withdrawal of Prime TVs licence was wrong and the rationality of the decision questionable.

He called on the IBA to rescind its decision.

“Clearly, the IBA has allowed itself to be drawn into a political battle which started with the CEO of Prime TV, while representing his colleagues, expressed the reluctance of private media houses to run COVID-19 related adverts for free. Numerous attempts have been made to shut down Prime TV and it is not surprising that this has come to pass. It is hypocritical that government on one hand wants to assist SMEs that are negatively affected by COVID-19. Government has been calling upon the mine workers to protest the decision of Mopani Copper Mines to put some mines on care and maintenance because this action could lead to potential job losses,” he said.

“But this is the same government which does not think of the job losses caused by this sudden decision to take Prime TV off the airwaves. The timing of this decision is wrong and the rationality of the decision questionable.”

Lifuka said the role of a free and independent private media in a democracy cannot be overemphasized.

He said the growth and diversity of the media since Zambia returned to multiparty democracy had been one of the developments that have set people apart.

“However, we have noted with concern that successive governments and now the PF government continue to view the existence of independent private media as a favour that they grant to these entities. Media houses in this country no longer exist because this is a fulfillment of the freedom of expression but seemingly these bodies exist only at the government’s pleasure,” he said.

“We want to categorically state that the media does not exist and should not exist to serve the narrow interests of the ruling party. The media and particularly the private media, should serve as a mirror to society. In this mirror, we should see many faces and hear many voices of Zambians and this is what Prime TV tried to do. The media should be conveyors of the diverse views of the electorate. Unfortunately, what we read from this action is that the PF government is not any different from the MMD before them – this is a government that is intolerant to diverse views.”

Lifuka said the hallmark of democratic leaders lies in how they protect the rights of those who hold diverse views from their own.

“You may not agree with views aired through Prime TV, but that is no cause for you to remove the station from the airwaves. One of the main drivers for our push to return to multiparty democracy, is that we want to have choice- choice of the party to support, choice of media, choice and the freedom to make that choice,” he said.

He said the fight against corruption also needs a strong independent media.

“We believe we had a media house that was willing to speak truth to power and hold elected leaders accountable. Our democracy is definitely poorer by such high-handed decisions. We want to believe that even in the most unlikely case that Prime TV was failing in upholding professional standards, the Independent Broadcasting Authority should not have gone for the nuclear option of closing down the media house. There are surely many avenues to regulate and bring an erring media back into line,” said Lifuka.