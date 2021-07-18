PF IN KALUMBILA CRY AND DEMAND FOR CANCELLATION OF ELECTIONS AFTER SENSING DANGER OF LOSING ELECTIONS

The Patriotic Front in Kalumbila have cried and demanded the Electoral Commission of Zambia through the District Electoral Officer to cancel the Elections in Kalumbila District after sensing danger of losing elections.

The Patriotic Front complained to the District Conflict Resolution Committee meeting held today why ECZ has allowed UPND Candidates to have over 12 branded vehicles in the Constituency making it difficult for them to Campaign because there’s too much UPND visibility through branded vehicles playing Party music scattered in all wards.

After sensing the dangers of losing elections, the PF are scheming to ensure that elections are cancelled and have acquired UPND regalia to be used during acts of violence and claim that UPND is violent and demand for cancellation of Elections and replace the weak Candidates who have already conceded defeat.

Among other plans on the table is for PF Youths to be clad in UPND acquired regalia to start destroying property to qualify their demands to cancel elections.

The PF vehemently complained to the District Conflict Resolution that they are failing to Campaign because UPND is everywhere making it difficult for them to Campaign because people have started chasing them due to the UPND’s high precence in wards.

The PF also complained why the UPND have opened too many centres in the District.

The PF in Kalumbila have revealed that Kalumbila is a no go area for PF because the party Candidates are not saleable.

The UPND Council Chairman Candidate Mr Shadrick Munjunga told the PF during the District Conflict Resolution Committee meeting today that the PF cannot cry about UPND having more branded vehicles and more Campaign centres because it’s about capacity and every party is allowed to have as many cars and centres as possible and advised the PF to brand cars and open centres if they have the capacity than crying as if they are in opposition.

KALUMBILA CAMPAIGN LIAISON TEAM