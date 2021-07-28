PF IN LUSAKA MOVE TO PUNISH SENIOR PARTY OFFICIALS CAUGHT ON CAMERA FLASHING UPND SYMBOLS

“You are decampaigning President Lungu”

Lusaka Province PF Chairman has directed that all PF Senior members that were caught on camera saluting HH as he conducted face masks distribution will be punished.

 

Speaking this morning in Lusaka, Mr Kennedy Kamba said its embarrassing to the party for PF Senior Members flashing UPND symbols at party ward command centres. Mr Kamba has since suspended Derrick Chileshe (in the picture) as PF Chilanga Deputy Campaign Manager for embarrassing the party and the Republican President.

“We have never seen UPND members displaying PF symbols whenever our president is touring markets. Why should our members be in fore front of saluting HH, worse still from our command centres?”, wondered Mr Kamba.- Zambian Accurate Information

  1. They are really feeling the heat. One expects PF confidence levels to be high, what with their so called achievements in infrastructure development. HH is giving them amnesia.

