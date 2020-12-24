PF IN LUSAKA WARNS THAT INDISCIPLINE AMONG PARTY MEMBERS MAY COST THE PARTY IN NEXT YEAR’S POLLS

By Logic Lukwanda

The Patriotic Front in Lusaka Province has called for absolute discipline in the party because indiscipline may cost the party in next year’s general elections.

Speaking at the end of year media briefing this morning, Provincial Chairman Paul Moonga has emphasized on high levels of discipline among party members especially the youth as this will be key in enhancing party mobilization ahead of the 2021 polls.

Mr. Moonga warned that indiscipline in Lusaka Province will not be condoned and told youths to desist from extorting money from bus operators in bus stations and bus stops as well as harassing motorists and other road users whenever they have funeral processions as this reflects badly to the people and shows lack of respect.

And Mr. Moonga added that discipline and unity will ensure adequate support for President Edgar Lungu in next year’s elections as the party maintains him as the sole candidate.

Meanwhile Mr. Moonga said there is no need for blame game and politicizing of the shooting incident that left two people dead yesterday in Lusaka during the questioning of opposition UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema by police.

