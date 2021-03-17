PF IN MONZE NOT DISTURBED WITH THEIR YOUTH’S DEFECTION TO UPND – CHIPETA

Patriotic Front Monze District Youths say they are not disturbed by the defection of their Bweengwa Youth Treasurer Vent Tenda who joined the opposition UPND on Friday.

Monze Central Constituency Youth Chairperson, David Chipeta tells Byta FM that the loss is insignificant as Tenda was not an influential member of the party.

He adds that the PF has continued to gain hundreds of supporters and is well on track to victory in the August elections.

Chipeta (in picture) has since urged members in Bweengwa to take heart, cautioning them to make sure the next treasurer appointed is dedicated.