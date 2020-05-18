The Ruling Patriotic front in Muchinga has insisted that their Province is a no go area for the UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema during the period of the coronavirus fight.

In a media statement availed to Diamond TV, PF Muchinga Provincial Chairman Alex Simuwelu who is also a member of the central committee has cautioned all opposition politicians that no radio station in the Province will be allowed to carry out any political programs.

This is despite Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya condemning the action of PF members for disrupting radio programs for UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema in Muchinga province.

Ms. Siliya told the media Sunday morning, that the incident has no blessing from government and police are investigating the matter.

Ms. Siliya has sympathized with the UPND Leader and urged him to use media platforms available to promote unity during the Covid-19 outbreak.

She has also urged all aggrieved parties to follow the complaints as outlined in the IBA act.

The United Party for National Development has demanded for action against the unruly PF members as their action is against media freedom in the country.

UPND Spokesperson Charles Kakoma says merely condemning the action by government is not the solution to the behaviour.