By Tinkerbel Mwila

The Patriotic front in Ndola District on the Copperbelt has accused opposition upnd cadres of terrorizing markets and bus stations in the district.

Party Ndola district chairman Benjamin Chitondo has told phoenix news in Ndola that suspected upnd cadres have taken over Masala and Mukuba markets.

Mr. Chitondo says pf youths have however exhibited peace despite provocation from the suspected upnd cadres.

But UPND Ndola district chairman Joseph Phiri has dismissed mr chitondo`s statement saying the allegation is a ploy by the pf to dent the image of the party.

PHOENIX NEWS