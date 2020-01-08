THE Socialist Party says the governing PF is in a panic mode as its popularity is growing thinner and thinner in many parts of the country.

The Socialist Party held a central committee meeting at its leader Dr Fred M’membe’s Garden compound office in Lusaka last Friday.

According to the leftist party’s general secretary Cosmas Musumali, the meeting was preceded by a situation analysis of the current local and global political and economic outlook.

On the current political-economic context, Dr Musumali said the central committee noted that Zambia’s economy and political climate had continued to deteriorate.

“They were described as having degenerated into crises of higher magnitude – with all the inbuilt characteristics for a total national disaster,” Dr Musumali disclosed.

He said the party observed that it was evident that the PF was “no longer the dominant force” that it was in Zambia’s political arena a few years back.

Dr Musumali added that the central committee pointed out that the PF was oblivious of the impending disaster.

“It continues to perpetuate a political culture based on personality attacks, hate speeches, State-sponsored violence, rather than a peaceful and consensus-based path of national development,” he said.

“The unabated high levels of corruption have further complicated economic management and stewardship. The livelihood of millions of Zambians is at stake – due to the resulting failure to provide the basic necessities of life such as water, sanitation, food, shelter, education and health.”

Dr Musumali explained that Zambia’s economy was and would not provide the required jobs under “this poorly managed economy.”

He noted that unemployment, hunger and poverty would remain a permanent feature of the PF’s neo-liberal capitalist policies, accompanied with corruption and sheer incompetency.

“Additionally, the electricity load-shedding and the drastic tariff increases have added a new dimension to the hardships that the majority of the people have to contend with,” Dr Musumali said.

“It is evident that the ruling party is no longer the dominant force that it was a few years back in Zambia’s political arena. The majority of the people are realising that the Patriotic Front project is a ‘raw deal’.”

Dr Musumali added that the PF government had failed to deliver justice, equity and peace to Zambians.

“As a result, the Patriotic Front is in a panic mode as its popularity is growing thinner and thinner in many parts of the country. Part of its response to the declining popularity is through the systematic contraction of the democratic space,” he said.

“Opposition political parties are increasingly subjected to open and covert violence and bribery. They have to continuously endure filthy propaganda, fake news and fabrications, among others.”

He said under the maze of confusion within the circles of government, civil servants were working under a cloud of uncertainty, with regard to security of tenure of employment.

“They are being fired at will on weird grounds. The general picture is that the government has lost direction,” he said, adding that the entire project of petty bourgeois neo-liberal politics in Zambia was being called into question.

“The Zambian masses are increasingly realising that it is not just the failure of the Patriotic Front. The whole experiment that begun in 1991 was never meant to deliver to the masses. It has been very successful at delivering to the few – the rich, the politically connected, the corrupt and those close to the circles of power.”

The Socialist Party, according to Dr Musumali, believes that it does not matter who comes into office, “so long Zambian society remains an experimental field for neo-liberal capitalism, the slave-like conditions of the masses will persist.”

He said Zambia’s economy no longer worked in the interests of the masses.

“The economy has contracted drastically, causing an aura of despondency among citizens. It is unthinkable that over 50 years of independence, Zambia still has schools where children are learning under conditions that are injurious to human dignity. It is distressing that we have children in some schools learning while sitting in the sand,” Dr Musumali said.

“It is unacceptable that in the 21st Century a tablet of Panadol is split into two to be shared between patients. This is the reality that confronts us today. The gap between the rich and the poor is continually expanding.”

Meanwhile, the Socialist Party central committee emphasised that PF leaders did not seem to know where they were headed to and that such was dangerous.

“Their greatest achievement is directionless leadership: they appear to be in control, but no one knows to where they are leading. They have failed to define the purpose of their government,” Dr Musumali noted.

In light of the given political-economic situation in Zambia, Dr Musumali said the second central committee meeting of the Socialist Party resolved to step-up its political work.

“…trying to build a new society which prides in itself, a thriving nation, rich in economic prosperity, secure in social justice, confident in political change. Capitalism has failed the Zambian masses, only a socialist alternative will secure the dignity of the marginalised masses,” explained Dr Musumali.