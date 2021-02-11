PF IN SOUTHERN PROVINCE HAILS CHIEF CHIKANTA FOR ENDORSING HIS EXCELLENCY PRESIDENT EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU’S DEVELOPMENT ACHIEVEMENTS -HON LAWRENCE EVANS MCC.

… as he says President Lungu is a listening leader with an open door policy willing to work with everyone who is willing

(Smart Eagles)

The ruling PF in Southern Province is pleased to note that His Royal Highness Chief Chikanta has joined many other well-meaning citizens in Southern Province in acknowledging and appreciating that His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has delivered on most of his campaign promises to the people of Southern Province.

Hon. Evans has commended the traditional leader for acknowledging that President Lungu is a listening leader who has addressed most of the development concerns which were presented to him during the last election campaigns such at the need for a hospital, schools and communication towers, all of which have been taken to Kalomo district and many other districts in the Province.

“As a party we are elated and relieved to hear such accolade coming from our traditional leader because this has been our message for a long time that President Lungu is a listening leader with an open door policy willing to work with everyone who is willing and this has been well elaborated by Chief Chikanta and the results are there for everyone to see,” he said.

He noted that this is despite that President Lungu received the least number of votes in Southern Province but has gone out of his way to give the Province its equal share of development.

He stated that this is nothing but true servant leadership which the people of Southern Province have begun to appreciate and embrace through traditional leaders like Chief Chikanta who has seen and will not shy away but say it as it is.

“The PF Provincial leadership wishes to thank the Chief on behalf of His Excellency for standing up for the truth and acknowledging that the PF under the leadership of President Lungu has delivered and for calling for issue based campaigns as parties begin to sell their manifestos ahead of the August 12 general elections,” Hon. Evans said.

This is according to a statement issued by Southern Province PF Information and Publicity Secretary Trymore Mweenda.