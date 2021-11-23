By Mastone Moonze

The opposition Patriotic Front in Southern Province has proposed that the party holds an audit of structures before holding its general conference in June next year.



In an interview with Phoenix News, Party Provincial Vice Chairman Leonard Siachona observes that some structures may not be as intact as before the elections because some members have left the party following the loss of the August elections.



According to the PF constitution, party structures are supposed to have about 24 people in leadership position but out of frustrations of which Mr Siachona feels some party members might have left the party.



Meanwhile, Mr Siachona has advised that the general conference should also consider electing other national party leaders as opposed to just electing the president.



The party recently clarified that it will hold its extraordinary general conference to exclusively elect a new party president and not other positions.

