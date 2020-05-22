Patriotic Front Party has said it has been inspired by the political maturity exhibited by NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili who traveled all the way from Lusaka to Kitwe to go and meet a committee of Cabinet Ministers who were on a fact-finding mission over the issues surrounding the mining sector.

Pf Lusaka province Secretary Kennedy Kamba said in a statement that Mr Kambwili has supported government’s decision not to allow Glencore to place Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) on care and maintenance.

He said the move by the former pf Roan Member of Parliament shows that leaders must always remember that Zambians come before anything else.

Mr Kamba says It was against this background that the PF wants to encourage the NDC leader to continue with the same spirit of engaging government on such important and national matters so as to avoid mere politicking and speculation when there were thousands of jobs and lives of people at stake.

He has since called on the NDC leader and all political leaders both in government and the opposition and all stakeholders to put their foot down and not allow the mines in Kitwe and Mufulira to be placed under care and maintenance.

He said it would be unacceptable for leaders to remain divided on political lines when Zambians are not seeing tangible benefits from Mopani Copper Mines as the company has employed many expatriates and engaged foreign contractors and suppliers at the expense of locals.