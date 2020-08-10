PF INSTANT MULTI- BILLIONAIRE BOWMAN LUSAMBO CALLS KK’S SONS IDIOTS FOR NOT STEALING DURING THEIR FATHER’S 27 YEARS PRESIDENCY

By Friday Kashiwa

With due respect, which is very rare in the PF Administration, let us learn to appreciate and respect the sacrifices and legacy of our first republican president Dr Kenneth David Kaunda and his family.

The insulting and demeaning utterances by the MMD turncoat PF Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo towards the Kaunda family is totally unacceptable, uncalled for and a clear manifestation of the PF leadership’s lack of respect for our country’s founding father and his family.

As has been reported and up to now never retracted or refuted by PF or Lusaka Province Admnistration, Bowman Lusambo has branded first republican president Kenneth Kaunda’s sons as Idiots for missing the opportunity to steal during their father’s 27 years as President.

Bowman Lusambo is insinuating that first born son to KK, Rtd Col. Panji Kaunda and his brothers missed an opportunity to better their lives, by stealing, when their father, KK was President for 27 years.

He further went on to say that when you are an IDIOT (not to steal) it doesn’t mean that even the other or next person should be an IDIOT also, not to steal.

The only crime Col Panji Kaunda committed was to exercise his inherent constitutional rights and civic duty of reporting Tasila Lungu to the ACC to probe her over some questionable land acquisition transaction.

But as usual, PF leadership would rather vilify, insult, disparage and persecute the whistle blower and ensure they protect the suspect and reported person:

TOUCH NOT THE ANOINTED ONE.

We will leave it up to the good people of Kabushi constituency to either rejoice the caliber of their MP or redeem themselves come 2021.

We will leave it up to the appointing authority of Bowman Lusambo to show us whether discipline is or is not part of their leadership vocabulary.

As for the Kaunda family, we sympathize with you, but you have been known to be God fearing and forgiving people.

Friday Kashiwa.

Shiwangandu.