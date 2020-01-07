PRESS STATEMENT

7th January, 2020

PF INSULTED THE CHURCH AND THREFORE CANNOT ADVISE WHO THE CHURCH SHOULD EMBRACE

Not long ago the three mother Church bodies were to lead the national dialogue and reconciliation process; however, what came out from PF and its surrogates was pure poison. The three Church mother bodies were humiliated and insulted left, right and centre. At that time the three Church mother bodies were of no use and value to PF.

Today what we are seeing is that PF has made a blind u turn thinking the Church has forgotten how it was humiliated and insulted by PF and its surrogates. The PF in its crooked ways wants to use the Churches for the 2021 elections and later dump them. PF should have a sense of shame and realize what they did to the three Church mother bodies. Yours was a self destruction mode.

PF is so arrogant and shameless that anyone who reminds them about their stealing is insulted mercilessly. Unfortunately this is how PF treats people who dare tell them that you are a pack of thieves. The looting that has gone on under the PF regime is so huge that that the Country is now broke while a few PF thieves are swimming in riches. You only know about this stealing when one is out of this gang of thieves. Remember ISABI UKUBOLA LIBALILA KUMUTWE.

It’s now very clear that PF is panicking but nothing will save them from the wrath of the people. Ba PF you are not the right people to advise the Church on whom to embrace. You must first openly ask for forgiveness and show remorse for what you did to the three Church mother bodies. Have you forgotten that at one time you told the Catholic Church that you are not Holier than others? How come you are now shamelessly frequenting the same Church?

In Bemba they say: TAKALABA MWEBWA KALABA UWAKASOSELE. Meaning it’s very easy for PF to pretend to forget how they insulted the Three Church mother bodies, but for the Church those insults are still very fresh in their memories. I leave it to the Church if they still remember.

I know someone is saying they have forgotten. Zambians forget so easily. What have made you make this shameful u turn, do you smell defeat? Come what may you are going. If you so wish you can engage Lucifer as your consultant but still come 2021 you will be history

Percy Chanda

UPND – Chairman for Mines and Freedom Fighter