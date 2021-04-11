By Marvin Chanda Mberi

Congratulations to President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for passing the democratic test with unanimity and unison of the electors who had assembled to elect the President and members of the Central Committee.

The processes leading and consequently culminating to the Patriotic Front General Conference have been conducted in the exemplary and democratic manner.

The whole processes has been an all-inclusive and the various structures started renewing their mandate and in effect the renewal of the internal democratic processes.

The elections were all done in a highly transparent manner and all eligible and bonafide members in good standing with the party were given a fair chance to aspire for any position and offer contribution to the growth of the party.

The recent development confirming the unopposed candidacy of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu who is yet to go through the procedural steps to be declared as dully elected PF President is consistent with the popular demand of Zambians.

President Lungu has been exemplary and despite the popularity he enjoyed among the rank and file of the party and the nation at large, he allowed to submit himself to the supremacy of the party constitution just like he has honored his oath to defend the Republican Constitution.

President Lungu had received unanimous endorsement from the Central Committee, the party structures, the party sympathizers and other persons from different walks of life.

It was clear that there were no compelling reasons of replacing the flag bearer of PF who has faithfully and diligently discharged his duty as PF and Republican President.

ECL’s journey had also faced unfounded threats of disqualification by his political opponents.

It is trite that the threats by opponents of ECL’s candidature are merely using the tactics to scare away ECL and his sympathizes to continue serving the people of Zambia.

Undoubtedly, the unopposed candidature has sealed the bid to renew President Lungu’s second term mandate for another five years.

We therefore congratulate President Lungu for his resilience who against all odds has continued to be of service even under difficulty circumstances.

His candidature will consolidate the support base for PF and will bring stability as well as certainty of Zambia’s policy direction.