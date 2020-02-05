By ‎Stembridge Sikalundu‎

PF IS A TRIBAL PARTY AND REGIONALISM HAS COME TO STAY… ***

There is a Cold War between the Tonga people and the the two blocks which is the northern and Eastern because of HAKAINDE HICHILEMA seeking the presidency, this is a fact and we should not pretend by any means, the campaigns in chilubi have confirmed this hate, it is regrettable to listen to the aspiring candidate for PF telling the chilubis that Tongas kill bembas in southern province, how many different tribes live in all parts of the country freely ?, talk of civil servants, intermarriages ,settlements ,farms, businessmen and women ,PF is using politics in this to divide us for one objective and that is political power. The PF have no agenda for the country but to preserve power by tribal superiority.

The nation has tried to heal after the 2016 general election, unfortunately there is no progress to rebuild unity, the scars are deepening, if the PF administration think the Tonga people are not supposed to be in govt or lead this nation, it should be clearly be understood that the cost of HH being a front runner for the presidency should not marginalise the people of southern province like they are barbaric or animals. Tongas are economically self sustainable, they survive through farming and keeping of different animals, you will deny them jobs, development , call them names but you can not destroy the backbone of their cultural heritage .

My appeal to the Tonga people, let the Tonga people accept any humiliation and rejection by fellow Zambians ,they are fighting everyone because of the political contest between HH and ECL, this battle should not destroy the people of southern province, they should remain united and peaceful ,when any Tonga person says something against govt, his tribal, when PF officials demonise the Tonga people it is fine, when president Lungu retires tongas on national interest, they say he has the power, when staffing and positioning people in govt institutions they say it is not tribalism, but those are the only people he wants to work with .it is regrettable but there is nothing the Tongas can do, if HH stops politics the Tonga people will be embraced as Zambians again. This PF administration thinks other tribes should not be the head but the tail, what a sad developing culture in Zambia today. Time belongs to God and his the equalizer of his creation.

I CRY ZAMBIA MY BELOVED COUNTRY