By Emmanuel Malite Esq.

One would wonder why the elite and upright have decided to stay away from Zambian politics,unfortunately so our politics are infiltrated by empty tins who are only in politics to amass wealth and therefore would do anything to hold on to power…where are the educated, the politically awake citizenry for us to allow Bamushanina Bwali to be at the helm of governance.

The regrettable aforementioned has messed the country up to unimaginable proportions. We will be blamed for the generation to come on how we allowed ourselves to settle for such mediocre leadership.

Whilst listening to the President Edgar Lungu updating the nation on pandemic COVID-19 and how he is purportedly concerned on the economical effects the pandemic has on the country, his government was busy scheming on squeezing prime TV….what hypocrisy!

Mr President walk the talk…you cant say one thing while you and your minions plan on sending more Zambian on the street because of your insatiable appetite for power. The media is the mirror, it only reflects what you are, it shows the image before it, so if you don’t like the reflection in the mirror,change your face and what it stands for to the governed…

In whose interest is it when you muzzle the media? Cleaners and other supporting staff at Prime TV are now jobless, not to talk about the masses that benefits indirectly, is this your legacy Mr President, the legacy of shutting institutions that tell you the truth?

Do you and government have advisory board? Or open minded and genuine advisors or all have been turned into praise singers for fear of being jobless. You surround yourself with the type that convinced the naked emperor that his suit was elegant when in fact he was in a birth suit.

Zambians we not only praying for God to save them from COVID-19 but also that the PF government must go together with the pandemic.

This country has