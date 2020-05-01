Main challenger to incumbent president Edgar Lungu, Hakainde Hichilema of the opposition UPND says the ruling party is brutal and will do anything to hold on to power but says his party will emerge victorious, reports Asa Manda.

Discussing his cabinet he intends to name, Hichilema says he already has the team but would be suicidal to disclose the names because the regime is so brutal and would go after them.

Hichilema or HH as he is commonly referred to says the PF would target his team once disclosed including their businesses.

”There are risks in announcing names for certain roles, especially too early. The PF have proven to be brutal and highly corrupt. They engage in bribery, threats and violence. They are so desperate to retain power that they will do anything. Look at what they’ve done to Prime TV,” explained HH. ”Imagine what they would do to Mrs. XXXX who currently runs Company X, and she is announced as future Minister of Lands. She would be victimized by threats, false propaganda, violence and even loss of business. Politics in our country has become evil and we want to change it. We are often arrested and blocked from meeting people in communities. They send thugs to attack us and even ensure ZESCO cuts the power when we are featuring on radio or TV. We are dealing with desperate people but we will defeat them!”

HH assured his supporters that he has a competent team that suits his party agenda to turn around the economy by creating jobs, provide quality education and healthcare.

”It is in such an atmosphere where one must be very strategic and careful. Timing is very important. I can assure you that Hope and Help is on the way and we will deliver a government that exceeds your expectations,” said HH.

The UPND leader who seem confident of winning the 2021 elections says a program for 2021 to 2026 to change Zambia for better has already been drafted. He says those to work in his team has fit in the program.

HH told his supporters that they will not be disappointed saying the team will be regionally represented with skills to change for the better.