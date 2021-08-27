27th August, 2021

To:

All Provincial Youth Chairmen

All District Youth Chairmen

All Constituency Youth Chairmen

All Ward Youth Chairmen

This serves to inform all our youth leaders at various levels that the Central Committee of the Patriotic Front is currently undertaking processes of post-mortem, introspection and transition which are likely to go on for the next couple of weeks.

I therefore wish to inform all our youth leaders countrywide to await for our engagement and a clear strategy on the way forward on all youth related matters as soon as the above mentioned processes are completed.

Let us remain strong and vigilant.

Yours in national service.

Antonio M. Mwanza

National Youth Chairman

Patriotic Front