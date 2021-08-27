27th August, 2021
To:
All Provincial Youth Chairmen
All District Youth Chairmen
All Constituency Youth Chairmen
All Ward Youth Chairmen
This serves to inform all our youth leaders at various levels that the Central Committee of the Patriotic Front is currently undertaking processes of post-mortem, introspection and transition which are likely to go on for the next couple of weeks.
I therefore wish to inform all our youth leaders countrywide to await for our engagement and a clear strategy on the way forward on all youth related matters as soon as the above mentioned processes are completed.
Let us remain strong and vigilant.
Yours in national service.
Antonio M. Mwanza
National Youth Chairman
Patriotic Front