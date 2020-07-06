CHOMA Central UPND member of parliament Cornelius Mweetwa says the Zambian economy cannot be fixed in a year.

He also says that the whole institution called PF is dead and rotten to the bone.

Mweetwa further says there are so many Zambians who will petition or file an injunction against President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility to contest the 2021 presidential election if he went ahead.

“We think we are not going to run out of people, in the event that there are no people willing to take a court action on President Lungu if at all he files in nomination. UPND stands ready, and the only reason that UPND is going to do that is to ensure that we respect our Republican Constitution. I can disclose a deep secret here, and I hope no one is going to censure me in the party leadership, because this a secret we have held so close to ourselves. As UPND, the candidate we would be very much happy to face in 2021 is President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, because he has already de-campaigned himself sufficient enough to make our work easier. But I have disclosed this secret knowing very well that even if PF changed and put another candidate, the whole institution called PF is dead and rotten to the bone because of many issues,” said Mweetwa. “It is like trying to change a driver on a journey on a vehicle with a very defective engine. Patriotic Front as a party is a defective engine to continue to be a vehicle to deliver the people of Zambia to the promised land where we are going to bring about the restoration of the rule of law, good governance and begin a long walk into the economic recovery of our country. Make no mistake, the damage that the PF has done to the Zambian economy is so colossal to be fixed in one day, in one month, in one year. Beginning to talk of 90 days like PF had cheated the people of Zambia will be an attempt to cheat the people of Zambia once more. The task ahead of us is too enormous and we believe that is the reason why we need a steady leadership to steer this vehicle into the direction of economic recovery.”