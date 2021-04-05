PF IS GROWING IN HHs BIRTHPLACE – KABWATA

Patriotic Front (PF) Bweengwa Constituency Chairperson Mainza Kabwata says the alleged increase in the number of people wearing PF regalia is proof of the party’s growth in the constituency.

Bweengwa is the birthplace of opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema and has historically voted in favour of the United Party for National Development (UPND).

Kabwata tells Byta FM that in previous years, PF supporters did not want to display their political affiliation for fear of being segregated.

He however says the developmental projects the PF has implemented in the area have gained the party more support, thereby increasing people’s comfort in wearing the party regalia.

But UPND Bweengwa Member of Parliament Michelo Kasauta says predicting voting patterns based on clothing is delusional.

Kasuata says the people of Bweengwa have no reason to vote for the PF because the party has allegedly failed to deliver development.