By Daily Star Reporter

Catholic Priest Fr Christopher Mwansa says problems are forcing people to talk to much.

And Fr Mwansa of Holy Trinity Catholic Church Masala Parish priest said food should be distributed equally.

Speaking during Mass on Sunday morning which was also attended by Kabushi PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo, Fr Mwansa said problems make people talk too much, adding that a Christian identity should be seen anywhere they are.

He also said there is poverty in the country and people have decided to just wait to be provided for. “My message is that of poverty, here in our area, you have children that are not only PF, like in a family, you have different children in Kabushi, and all these children feel hungry. PF is hungry, MMD is hungry, UPND is hungry, so we are all hungry,” he said.