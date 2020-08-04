PRESS STATEMENT

4 TH AUGUST 2020

PF IS IRRITATING ZAMBIANS WITH FAKE POPULARITY

Zambians are very upset with PF’s fake popularity from the just ended by elections. The PF’s so called victory has not only shocked Zambians, but even PF itself. Zambians want nothing else but PF to go. Had PF won genuinely the Zambian people could have celebrated together with PF. Instead Zambians are very upset with PF and are eagerly waiting to kick them out in 2021. Zambians are instead asking the UPND leadership to do more because they are not comfortable with PF. This self proclaimed victory will turn into misery very soon.

In Zambia it has become a tradition for the outgoing party to engage itself in self destruction before being kicked out. Those who were in PF prior to kicking out MMD in 2011 understand the facts on the ground. For those who were watching from a far let them wait for 2021 to see how PF will be embarrassed. PF is just following what UNIP and MMD did. If you chose to cheat yourselves who are we to say no? Any normal thinking Zambian knows that PF is finished. Are you sure you will manage to buy voters cards throughout the country in 2021? Wish you luck.

We understand that some of you earn your living by practicing sebana wikute politics. This is the more reason why you embarrass your Presidents, who end up crying because you cheat them. We don’t expect you to tell your boss that things are not in your favor. While you are busy cheating yourselves that you are popular, Zambians are eagerly waiting to sort you out. The noise that you are making over 10 wards is like you have won the general elections. We understand that your desperation is driving you crazy.

If you are popular as you wish to dream, why are you still going round the Country campaigning for the evil BILL 10? Are you not contradicting yourselves? As UPND we are just laughing at your cheap propaganda because we know very shortly you will be very miserable. To all UPND members and supporters please do not pay attention to these crooks and thieves. Even a thief celebrates when he is not caught, but once caught he regrets for the rest of his life.

Percy Chanda

UPND – Chairman for Mines and Freedom Fighter