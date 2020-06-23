PRESS STATEMENT

PF IS JUST SHEDDING CROCODILE TEARS OVER NOMINATION FEES.

23 RD JUNE 2020

Zambians must be very alert and cautious with whatever comes out from ECZ concerning 2021 elections. The issue of nomination fees has put both the ECZ and PF on the spot. The rejection of ECZ nomination fees by PF is meant to hoodwink Zambians that even PF is not happy. Yet PF could be the master mind behind these outrageous nomination fees in order to rig the elections. PF is just shedding crocodile tears over the issue they know too well. If PF is genuinely concerned about the effects of the new nomination fees, by now you could have seen demonstrations against ECZ throughout the Country, as the case is on Bill10. ECZ is merely carrying out instructions from the PF rigging machinery.

The idea behind these outrageous nomination fees is to make it practically impossible for other political parties to field candidates throughout the Country. To the contrary, PF is capable of fielding candidates throughout the Country using proceeds of crime from Mukula tree, Fire tenders and Ambulances. From the same proceeds of crime, PF is capable of sponsoring a surrogate Party to also field its entire candidates throughout the Country. Remember the coalition Government? What we are seeing now is part of the coalition Government scheme. The coalition Government was anchored on prohibitive nomination fees.

PF knows too well that they stand no chance of winning the 2021 elections without rigging. Therefore, once other political parties fail to field candidates throughout the Country, PF will claim victory. Even if the numbers do not tally, they will claim PF is very popular throughout the Country. Always keep this in mind; PF has more crooks and thieves than politicians. These crooks and thieves will do everything possible to rig elections even before Zambians vote. But despite all these, Zambians are geared to teach PF a lesson.

We must all come together and guard against this ECZ/ PF rigging monster. PF through ECZ are determined to rig elections before 2021. Let’s keep our eyes and ears open as we get close to 2021 elections. The way ECZ handled the 2016 elections; Zambians have every right to be very suspicious with whatever ECZ is doing. Nothing good will ever come out of the current ECZ. PF is panicking because of its criminality.

Percy Chanda

UPND – Chairman for Mines and Freedom Fighter