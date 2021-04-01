THE continued attempt by government to get an IMF bailout loan when copper price is at an all time high of US$9,000 per metric tonne is evidence that the PF have failed to run the country and need to be retired on August 12, 2021, says Sean Tembo.

In a statement, Tembo said it must be noted that IMF bailout loans were meant for countries that have no resources and were on the brink of total economic collapse.

Tembo, the opposition Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) leader, said Zambia had abundant resources and world economic parameters were in its favour due to the advent of electric vehicles which had caused a major surge in the price of copper, which was a major component in their manufacture and was the country’s major export commodity.

“Given the circumstances at hand, our expectations as Patriots for Economic Progress were that the government would be talking about how best the country should utilise the surge in copper prices for our economic prosperity and not talking about getting an IMF bailout loan. The fact that the PF and its government see borrowing as a solution to every national economic problem renders credence to our long held position that the Patriotic Front is a party that is made up of incompetent people that were in group C in class,” Tembo said.

He further said any reasonable Zambian should not expect improvement in the manner the PF government would run the affairs of the nation they be naive enough to re-elect them back into office.

Tembo appealed to the Zambian people to vote into office a political party that would competently and diligently run the affairs of the country and which would be able to convert the huge economic potential that Zambia has into actual wealth for the benefit of Zambians.

He said that political party was the Patriots for Economic Progress.

The PeP leader added that the only thing that the PF and its government were capable of doing was contracting more and more national debt, despite the country having defaulted on its debt repayment.

“Come 12th August, if Zambians insist on re-electing this collection of group C individuals when group A is available, the end result will be continued shrinkage of the economy, unemployment, poverty, squalor and corruption. Zambians have a very important decision to make on 12th August this year. We have already seen what group C is able to do. It is now time to try group A,” said Tembo.