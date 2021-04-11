FDD president Edith Nawakwi says the Patriotic Front has demonstrated maturity and tolerance by inviting opposition party figures including herself and Rainbow Party leader Wynter Kabimba at it General Conference.

Nawakwi said the manner in which the ruling party has handled the general conference clearly showed that it was a tolerate party.

She said it was prudent that all political parties in the country emulate the PF.

She pointed out that Zambia was a democratic country therefore political parties needed to embrace each other.

Nawakwi further said she could not shun the general conference invite because the PF had shown that it was a mature political party by inviting her.

“Political parties in the country need to interact. Through interactions that is when you find solutions to the problems which the country is facing.

So even us when we have our conference we are going to invite them like the way they have done,” said Nawakwi.

Credit: Smart Eagles