PF IS NOT YOUR FATHERS PARTY, Jay Banda tells Davies Mwila as he tried to deny the suspension.

By Eukeria Mubanga

Patriotic Front cadre Jay Banda who previously attacked Zambian police head offices has rubbished secretary general Davis Mwila for pushing his temporal suspension.

Jay Jay Banda was facing critical offences which state twisted, but the general public continued pressuring the police to arrest him though he has enough protection as he calls himself “Ambassador of Edgar Lungu”.

Today PF issued the statement concerning his suspension but he tried to refuse but later maintained that he has only accepted because of respect that he have for president Lungu. He further directly pointed at secretary general Mr Davis Mwila vows to teach him a lesson and told him that “PF techipani chakwa wiso, twalakumona chi mudala”.

Newspoint Tv