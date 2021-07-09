PF IS SPONSORING INDEPENDENT CANDIDATES TO CLING ON IN POLLS – KBF

UPND Alliance member Kelvin Bwalya Fube (KBF) has accused the Patriotic Front of sponsoring some independent candidates ahead of August’s elections, in a bid to divide the opposition vote in key constituencies.

KBF, who previously worked in the Patriotic Front as the party’s vice chairman for elections, told News Diggers that the ruling party has capitalised on corruption in the candidate nomination process to plant their own party members as apparent opposition candidates.

“I have run elections for PF since 2008, 2011, 2015, 2016, I know the DNA of the PF. PF is divided, they have just realised that their nomination were not as they promised the people. This is normal, this is what PF does at every nomination,” he said.

Bwalya, an experienced lawyer, pointed to Eastern Province as a particularly troubling example, where 43 candidates are supposedly standing as independents. He again highlighted this as a sign of division and corruption within the party, with PF secretary general Davies Mwila appearing to contradict the statements of President Lungu.

“A few days go, Mwila himself said ‘those who are standing against the party’s candidates as independents are not with us’ It took days [then] President Edgar Lungu said ‘the independents are my chidlren’ Why did the President contradict his secretary general?” KBF asked.

There are concerns that the PF may be sponsoring independent candidates in order to split the opposition vote at August’s elections and gain a larger share of the vote in key constituencies. The election on August 12th is generally seen to be a two-horse race between the PF and the UPND, with any vote for independent candidates likely undermining the opposition alliance.

However, KBF says he is confident that Zambians are alert to the PF’s tactics:

“Zambians are not stupid, Zambians can see through this corruption, Zambians can see through this mediocrity and poor leadership.”

When asked about the poor state of Zambia’s economy, Bwalya laid the blame solely at the feet of the Patriotic Front, who have been in charge of the nation’s finances for the past ten years.

“The biggest factor here is that there is no leadership. There is poor leadership in PF. What they have failed to do is come up with ideas that are going to counter the economic problems that we faced.”