PF is still viable. Let them get back to work -Saboi

“The PF never protected their votes in UPND strongholds and this is what made them lose elections like that.

PF should get back on its feet soon, start mobilizing and offering checks and balances to the UPND. The 67 MPs in Parliament is no joke. That makes them a very strong and formidable opposition. So cut your mourning period and get back to work. Zambia needs u, Zambia needs strong opposition, otherwise UPND will be worse that u or any govt before it if u don’t do a great job as a great opposition that we all know u can be”