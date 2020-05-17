PF IS THE BEST SELF CAMPAIGNER FOR HH THAN HH HIMSELF AND UPND KEEP MAKING HIM POPULAR

By Michael

17th May, 2020

Why is PF so scared of HH going on radio and TV? What are they scared of?

PF is the best campaigner for HH than UPND and HH himself. The way PF act when they hear the name HH, makes HH very popular because Zambians all get to wanting to know who this HH is, what kind of a powerful man is HH who PF is so scared of. PF keep blocking HH and our hunger for him will keep growing.

Every Zambian now want to pay attention to HH for nothing but we are interested in trying to know who is this HH. Take it or leave it, HH is becoming popular. The reason why people voted Kaunda out was the fact that he was or he attempted to be a dictator, suppress any voice wanting to speak. The other reasons why Zambians voted RB and MMD out was an attempt to silence a voice, violence, theft and corruption. PF should then learn from past events that Zambians vote on sympathy, vote against violence, vote against oppression, vote out corruption and theft.

If PF has worked hard to bring development to Zambia, uplift the image of Zambia, fight corruption which we had in MMD, fight the theft we had in MMD, if PF is as transparent as we thought then there is no need to fight or waste time talking about HH. Ignore HH, concentrate on showing what you have done. Talking about HH, blocking him from radio and TV just make him more popular. Zambians are no longer interested in hearing how HH support gay, how HH is a Satanist, how HH was behind gassing, how HH was behind the gutting of markets. Zambians know on their own who was behind gassing, who burnt markets, Zambians know that in Zambia right now we have gay organizations registers under Ministry of Heath and National AIDS Council while HH is not in government.

Zambians right now know that there is a group of certain Christians who are corrupt, who built 48 houses, who stole money meant for the vulnerable under social cash transfer, who have crippled our national economy, Zambians know that there is a group of Christians who declared a national prayers day just to fool them.

If PF has done much development let their works talk on their behalf. Is HH part of the development which PF has given Zambia? Certainly not, meaning talking about HH is just as good as campaigning for him, making him more popular than before. Leave HH. Spend time talking and showcasing what kind of development you have brought to Zambia.

What was surely wrong for HH to go on radio and talk in muchinga? Why block him when every day people talk on radio and TV? Is HH popular on the group? If not why block him? If yes, then reality unfolds. Face the fact that people will follow him on radio, TV, real life.

Now in time of Covid 19 try gain confidence from Zambians. Make them understand how you manage Covid cases, resources with transparency.

Stay Home, Stay Safe, Masks up. Wash Hands and Sanitize.

