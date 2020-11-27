PF IS USELESS: THEY JUST GAVE US DUMMY ZANACO CHEQUES BUT UPTO NO MONEY, COMPLAINS COMEDIANS AND SINGERS GIVEN YOUTH EMPOWERMENT FUNDS.

Dear Koswe Editors

Please can you expose ba PF. Imagine, they only paraded us in front of cameras that they have given us money as empowerment but there is nothing. Those were just dummy cheques and upto now there is no money for us.

Please help us get the money imwe Ba Koswe because we can’t just be used like that.

Now we are getting nkongole from friends in order for us to survive.

Families saw on social media and now they that we have money.

Kwena ba PF ubufi bachilamo and please don’t disclose my names.