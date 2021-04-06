PRESS STATEMENT

6 TH APRIL 2021

PF IS USING ITS SURROGATES AS IMAGE BUILDERS

As the last resort PF is now using its surrogates as image builders to try and salvage the already dented image. Suddenly the number of PF surrogates has grown to a very alarming level. This now includes even prominent people in society who are competing amongst themselves. This is how PF wants to politically control Zambians after subjecting them to poverty. PF is going round the Country giving people food and money, whose source is highly questionable. However, these PF surrogates do not understand how to eat suspected stolen food safely.

These surrogates must understand that when you are eating suspected stolen food, eat quietly, don’t show off there is no honor in showing off that you are eating suspected stolen food. There is also the other group of surrogates that are using the name of our Lord to eat this likely stolen food .Zambians being the owners of the food are starving and very annoyed with PF. To our innocent Zambians please follow this Bemba saying UMUTABA WESHILU BAKOMBOLA ILYO LIPENENE.

Indeed PF is very confused to realize how they have destroyed the economy and how Zambians have been reduced to beggars. Zambians must take advantage of the PF’s confused state of mind and teach them a lesson on 12th August. Surely how can any normal person go about dishing out money forgetting that hospitals have no medicines? Retirees have not been paid their terminal benefits but are only given a bag of maelie meal with a tin of beans as if they are in a refugee camp. But what you hear from these surrogates is total support of PF’s erratic behavior.

Zambians must not lose Hope, Help is on the way. HH and his team will pay retirees their dues by the end August. If PF can find money to bribe voters it means UPND will find money to pay retirees, buy medicines for our hospitals and provide free education. The culture of surrogates talking carelessly with food in the mouth will go together with PF. HH will put the interest of the Zambian people first as opposed to engaging surrogates as image builders.

Percy Chanda

UPND – Chairman for Mines and Freedom Fighter