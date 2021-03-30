PF IS WORSE THAN COLONIAL REGIME-HH

The Opposition United Party For National Development [UPND] has charged that the ruling Patriotic Front is worse than the colonial regime in the manner in which it is governing the Nation.

Party Leader Hakainde Hichilema says the high poverty levels in the country have reached an alarming levels, because of poor Economic Policies that the Pf Government is implementing.

He states that the current administration has imprisoned Zambians in perpetual poverty through the economic hardship that has seen a sharp increase in prices of commodities that have since become unaffordable for the majority Zambians.