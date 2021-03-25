PF IS ‘WORST LEADERSHIP SINCE COLONIAL MASTERS’ – HH

United Party for National Development leader Hakainde Hichilema has branded the incumbent Patriotic Front government “The worst leadership since the colonial masters”, urging voters to back a change of government in August.

Speaking on Wednesday to a consortium of small and medium-sized business owners, as well as taxi and bus drivers from Central, Luapula, Eastern and Northern Provinces, Mr Hichilema complained of the unprecedented levels of poverty faced by many in Zambia.

“At my age, I have never seen the people of Zambia suffer the way they are suffering [now]. This BOMA is worse off than the colonial regime. That is why we need change,” said Hichilema.

He stated that, if elected to office, the UPND would prioritise the creation of a nurturing business environment and support small business across Zambia as a matter of urgency.

The opposition leader also used the opportunity to bash the government’s recently passed Cyber Security Bill, which he branded a ‘draconian’ piece of legislation used to ‘gag’ citizens.

The bill, which was passed earlier this month, will give the government unrestricted power to listen in to Zambians’ conversations without a court order. All internet communications will be subject to real-time and full-time monitoring, overseen by the Central Monitoring and coordination Centre, which is in turn answerable to the department for government communications.

The bill has been criticised by a litany of civil society organisations, with Chapter One Foundation executive director Linda Kasonde warning it has the potential “to facilitate and even enhance the wanton surveillance and censorship of members of the public through interception of communications.”

Addressing the rally on Wednesday, HH promised that no media house would be shut down under his administration and that his government would immediately reverse the cyber law, instead using the internet to promote wellbeing and prosperity.

“They want you to stop using internet,” he said, “This is the channel we are going to use to deliver health care to our people. We will use technology to deliver services to our farmers. Our duty is to use internet so that when there is an accident drivers can easily notify the insurance company to come to their aid”.

Hichilema finished the rally by promising a week-long personal tour of the Copperbelt as part of the UPND’s efforts to reach voters outside of its traditional strongholds. He has also called on UPND members to go out into the district and mobilise voters.