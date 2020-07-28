THE PF desperation to retain power is worrying, says Costain Chilikwazi.

And Chilikwazi has charged that a suggestion by the governing PF to divert part of COVID-19 funds towards the completion of roads under construction is an indication that the ruling party can also easily divert any monies towards their political campaigns.

In a statement, Chilikwazi, a UPND member, said the PF leadership was doing everything possible, including the manipulation of the electoral process and engaging in illegalities in a quest to disadvantage opposition political parties.

“The PF government, working with key government ministries, have already secretly embarked on the issuance of National Registration Cards in areas perceived to be their strongholds. They have started distributing monies in form of empowerment funds to members of the public and, particularly marketeers; just to create an impression that they want to empower them economically,” he noted. “The same PF government is colluding with the Electoral Commission of Zambia to ensure that the voter registration exercise is done within a short period of 30 days. It is the same PF government that wants to manipulate the constitution amendment process by imposing the infamous Bill 10 on the Zambian people. All these manoeuvres are meant to disadvantage the opposition political parties in the run up to the 2021 general elections so that they retain power. Indeed the PF desperation to retain power is worrying.”

And Chilikwazi has observed that a suggestion by the governing PF to divert part of COVID-19 funds towards the completion of roads under construction is an indication that the ruling party can also easily divert any monies towards their political campaigns.

“We have also noted with deep concern that the PF government is contemplating diverting monies under the COVID-19 bond towards the completion of roads that they have been constructing across the country. One wonders how a government can embark on the construction of roads without allocating financial resources towards such ambitious projects,” said Chilikwazi.

“This suggestion that we are hearing of diverting part of the COVID-19 funds towards the construction of roads is appalling and is an indication that our colleagues in the ruling PF can easily divert any funds meant for a noble cause towards their political campaigns, which they have already embarked on.”