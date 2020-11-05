PF JUST USED ME FOR NOTHING AM SUFFERING, I DONT EVEN HAVE A CAR I MOVE BY FOOT– Mwenya Musenge has disclosed.

By Eukeria M’banga

Former Copperbelt Minister Mwenya Musenge says the video captured of him walking on foot which went viral is his correct position.

Mr Musenge disclosed in an audio that he is suffering and having challenges to pay rentals.

He says now is renting an affordable house in komboni after failing to pay rentals in high resident area.

Mr Musenge adds that while in government he did not want to steal but worked for the people.

And the former Copperbelt Minister advises against living a fake lavish life pretending to manage when things are hard.

Newspoint Tv