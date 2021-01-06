By Logic Lukwanda

The ruling patriotic front-PF- has justified the current high mealie meal prices.

A 25 kilogram bag of breakfast mealie meal is currently selling between k130 and k155.

But PF Deputy Media Director Antonio Mwanza says the current prices are as a result of government supplying cheaper maize to millers and if not for this intervention, the cost of the staple food may have been higher.

Mr Mwanza was speaking when he featured on the Tuesday edition of the phoenix FM’s “let the people talk” programme this morning.

Meanwhile, Mr Mwanza has defended the PF government’s borrowing and the management of the country`s debt.

PHOENIX NEWS