By Smart Eagles

PF KABWATA ASPIRANTS DANNY YENGA, CLEMENT TEMBO MEET

…as Kabwata Constituency chairman Trevor Ng’andu urges the two candidates to support the incumbent lawmaker and avoid bitter exchange of words.

Two aspiring candidates for Kabwata constituency have been guided on how to conduct their campaign ahead of the adoption process.

At a media briefing addressed by Kabwata constituency chairman Trevor Ng’andu, the two candidates namely; Daniel Yenga and Clement Tembo, have been told to conduct their campaigns in a manner that will not destabilize the party in the constituency.

He said of late, the two camps have been involved in bitter exchange of words through their various social media platforms.

Mr. Ng’andu said the trend must come to an end for the purpose of uniting the party.

He said the two candidates should instead support the incumbent member of parliament Hon. Given Lubinda until his tenure of office comes to an end.

“The two camps have had a bad working relationship and I am here by directing that this must come to an end. In Kabwata we will not allow character assasination and no candidate will be allowed to destroy the party,” Mr. Ng’andu said.

“Hon.Lubinda has done so much for Kabwata and he needs to be respected and we will not allow blood shed in Kabwata. I am also directing the youth chairman for Kabwata to ensure security is provided to the two aspiring candidates,” he said.

And Mr.Ng’andu clarified that the unveiling of Mr.Danny Yenga and Clement Tembo by the constituency leadership was not an endorsement because there is already an incumbent member of parliament.

Meanwhile, the two aspiring promised to conduct their campaigns in a manner that will not destroy the party.

Mr. Danny Yenga thanked President Lungu for allowing aspiring candidates to market themselves in constituencies ahead of the adoption process.

“I want to thank President Lungu for allowing candidates to market themselves in constituencies and we shall adhere to the guidelines provided by the party and President Lungu. We shall also refrain from fighting and use of bad language and also respecting the incumbents,” Mr. Yenga said.

And Mr. Clement Tembo said the aspiration to become member of parliament should not result in blood shed.

“In our aspiration to become members of parliament we should not shed blood and this is not the time to fight but to ensure that President Lungu wins the August elections. I also want to say that we need to pull down the branding of vehicles until the adoption process is done,” Mr. Tembo said.