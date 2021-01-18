PF KABWATA CONSTITUENCY ASPIRING CANDIDATE CLEMENT TEMBO THROWS IN HIS WEIGHT FOR KABWATA SEAT

…. as he urges Kabwata residents to give President Edgar Lungu a landslide victory.

Kabwata, Saturday, January, 2020

Presidential Empowerment Initiative Fund National Cordinator Clement Tembo has thrown his weight into the Kabwata constituency parliamentary seat during the 2021 general elections.

Speaking when he was unveiled as another possible replacement for Hon Given Lubinda at the Kabwata Constituency PF offices, the youthful Clement Tembo assured the people of Kabwata that his first objective when voted into office is to continue lobbying for development in Kabwata constituency.

Mr Tembo assured the people of Kabwata that his desire when voted as a Member of Parliament is to ensure that he delivers the aspirations of the electorates.

And Mr. Tembo emphasised that he will continue working with the already existing Party structures in the constituency to ensure that President Edgar Lungu wins the Presidential elections with a landslide victory.

He also thanked President Lungu for appointing him as National Cordinator of the Presidential Empowerment Initiative Fund stating that this is clear evidence of the trust and faith the head of state has in his abilities to deliver not only for the people of Kabwata but the country at large.

“When you talk of empowerment, President Lungu gave me an opportunity to traverse throughout the country and we have done commendable works which are evident for everyone to see, i can’t fail to run Kabwata,” Mr. Tembo said.

Mr. Tembo further reminded the people of Kabwata that in 2014 even when he was appointed as Presidential Empowerment Initiative Fund National Cordinator, he used his personal resources to construct toilets in Chilenje and clear cabbage at Kabwata market.

“It buffles me when people say Kabwata is the most developed constituency in Lusaka when i got money from my little resources to help the people in the constituency tbrough my community works” Mr. Tembo explained.

He charged that having grown up in Kabwata he remains the right candidate among all those aspiring for the seat on the PF ticket as he understands all the challenges and what people wants.

Mr. Tembo has since urged women and youths not to allow people to impose candidates on them when they know who really can deliver on their aspirations.

” What forces people to stand as Independent candidates is because of some corrupt individuals within our partywho want to impose unpopular candidates on people just because they have been given money,” he said.

He has since appealed to the party leadership in Kabwata constituency to adopt candidates that are popular with the local people.

And PF Kabwata constituency chairman Trevor Ng’andu reiterated that the party will not be sold to the highest bidder but to a credible and popular candidate.

He has since appealed to the people of Kabwata to support who ever will be adopted by the party leadership and turnout in large numbers in order to give President Edgar Lungu a landslide victory. -Smart Eagles